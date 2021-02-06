Behind the Music: 'Narito Ako' by Regine Velasquez

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Regine Velasquez will playfully negate anybody who will remind her that it has been more than 30 years when she recorded the hit ballad, “Narito Ako,” composed by Nonong Pedero.

“Two years ago lang,” Velasquez smilingly told ABS-CBN News. “Bagong-bago lang. Huwag kang maingay. Napapaghalata ang edad ko.”

Recorded originally by Maricris Bermont, “Narito Ako” bagged third place in the first Metro Manila Popular Music Festival in 1978.



“Not too many people knew about that fact,” Velasquez noted. “They thought, I was the original singer of ‘Narito Ako.’

“Before, when I was just starting out to sing, part of our training is that we should always mention the writer of the song [who composed it] and the original singer. We should always acknowledge the right people.”

However, Velasquez lamented how most people tend to forget the original singer. “ Through the years, whenever I had an interview, I always mentioned the name of Maricris Bermont.”

Even “Araw Gabi” and “Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka,” which were respectively sang originally by Nonoy Zuñiga and Basil Valdez, were thought by many as recorded by Velasquez. Both songs were written by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

“The young people now, they thought I was the original singer of those songs,” Velasquez said.

It was musical director Danny Tan, who first suggested that Velasquez sing “Narito Ako,” in her concert with Janno Gibbs in 1987.

“In the ‘80s, tandem kami ni Janno and we would always do concerts together,” Velasquez recalled. “We had the same manager [Ronnie Henares]. In 1987, Janno and I did a concert, ‘Framed’ at Rizal Theater. We were holding a huge wooden frame. Our MD [musical director] was Danny Tan. That was when I first sang ‘Narito Ako.’”

Not that Velasquez was not familiar with the song when Tan asked her to render it. She remembered watching Bermont render it on TV during the Metropop.

“I remember Maricris Bermont and she looked like a fairy when she sang it,” Velasquez recalled. “I think I saw her in the Metropop. Colored na ang TV namin noon. That’s why I was kind of familiar with the song already.”



From then, Velasquez would always sing “Narito Ako” often. “After the Metropop, no one was singing it in the ‘80s,” Velasquez said. “So, I would always sing ‘Narito Ako’ as the opening number or the finale in almost all my concerts.

“Other people, especially those who joined the singing contests, they thought I recorded the song. Maricris Bermont was never mentioned and it is sad.”

Velasquez had her first major solo concert, titled “Narito Ako” at the Folk Arts Theater [FAT] in 1988. “It was Danny Tan, my musical director, who suggested that I sing ‘Narito Ako’ in my concert at the FAT. I was in a fully-beaded gown. Tinutulak ako to get to the center of the stage. It was my opening number.”

After two years, Velasquez finally recorded it. The song’s original arranger, Louie Ocampo, re-arranged “Narito Ako” for her second album, “Nineteen ’90,” released in 1990.

It was probably understandable that “Narito Ako” will be strongly associated with Velasquez for her distinct rendition of Pedero’s composition. Her voice admirably reaching stratospheric heights whenever she belts out the song.

“Kaya ang mga songs ko, hindi masyadong nire-revive,” Velasquez said. “But in singing contests, hit lagi ang mga songs ko, in fairness.”



In 1989, Velasquez bagged the grand prize in the Asia Pacific Singing contest in Hong Kong, where she rendered “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” It was Tan who suggested that Velasquez sing the two English songs in Hong Kong. The two pieces eventually became her signature songs, too.

“At that time, I was already familiar with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’” Velasquez disclosed. “I’ve been singing that song for quite some time. But I had to study ‘And I Am Telling You,’ kasi hindi ko siya kilalang kanta. I had never seen the musical yet [‘Dreamgirls’].”

Velasquez easily mentions the original songs she recorded when asked about her favorites. “Maraming sinulat na songs for me, but I love ‘You Are My Song.’ When the movie [Ike Jarlego, Jr.’s ‘Wanted Perfect Mother’] came out, hindi pa masyadong hit ‘yung kanta. But you always hear it on the radio.

“After the movie, talagang nag-hit na rin ‘yung song. After quite some time, Martin [Nievera], who wrote ‘You Are My Song’ also recorded his own version.”

She continued, “I also love ‘Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw.’ Ogie [Alcasid] wrote it for me for my movie with Robin [Padilla]. Then, also, there’s ‘Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka,’ for another movie with Boyet [Christopher de Leon].”



To this day, Velasquez gets easily thrilled whenever she hears any of her songs being played on the radio. “All of us, artists, I think we all have the same feeling. Whenever we hear our songs played on the radio, meron pa ring kilig. Nakakatuwa pa rin.

“They were playing ‘You Are My Song’ a lot after the movie came out. Palagi kong nati-tiyempuhan when I’m inside the car. That means, they were playing it a lot every day.”

Velasquez is slated to hold a Valentine’s digital concert, “Freedom,” on February 14. “I am doing a Valentine’s show not just at home,” she brags. “We will tape it from a studio, with a band, back-up singers and dancers.”

Stage director of “Freedom” will be Paolo Valenciano, with Raul Mitra as musical director.

When the pandemic subsides, Velasquez expresses her desire to go to the beach. “I want to have a vacation or have a dinner party in the house with friends and do a live concert again,” she said.

“For a year, we’ve been doing a lot of online concerts. I don’t know anymore how I will react to a live audience. For sure, maninibago ka na naman because you have gotten so used to performing without an audience

“Even in ‘ASAP,’ we perform without an audience every Sunday. There are only cameramen, staff at konting tao lang ang nasa studio. I can just imagine, oh my gosh, iba rin siyempre ang energy of performing with a live audience. Iba ang palakpak. Ngayon, walang palakpakan.”

When she does her online concerts at home, Velasquez said it was only her husband, Ogie Alcasid, who normally applauds. “Ang asawa ko lang ang pumapalakpak. Mag-isa lang siya. But he taped an applause para pipindutin na lang. Nakakatawa.

“Because we adapt to the new normal, we still perform. It was difficult at first, pero ngayon nga nasanay ka na. This is our bread and butter. We continue to work. We’re still blessed na kahit papaano, mayroon pa ring mga online shows. We’re always very thankful.”

