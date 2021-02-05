Angelica Panganiban introduces new flame Gregg Homan

MANILA — After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, Angelica Panganiban has finally found love anew, and on Friday marked a milestone as she introduced to her followers her current flame.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared a photo of her with a man, whom she tagged as a certain Gregg Homan. Between them is a dog, whom Panganiban referred to in her caption.

“Dad, Mom, make space for me? ‘Cause I’m the cutest,” she imagined Roxy, the dog, as saying.

Panganiban has been rumored to be in a relationship since November 2020. On New Year’s Day, she confirmed the rumors by sharing a snap of sharing a kiss with a man with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan.

Homan’s Instagram profile, which Panganiban tagged on Friday, indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

