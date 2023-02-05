Wanderland adds iKON's Bobby, ((( O ))) to 2023 lineup

Composite photo of Bobby and ((( O ))). Photos from Karpos Multimedia on Twitter

MANILA - Two new artists will be performing at this year's Wanderland Music and Arts Festival.

Wanderland on Sunday announced that South Korean rapper and iKON member Bobby, and ((( O ))) have been added to the festival's lineup.

A win hands down—presenting #WanderlandMusicFest’s COMPLETE artist roster 🏆



Wanderland: The Comeback

March 4 & 5, 2023



HURRY—tickets are selling fast! Get yours now at https://t.co/6HXw9AVL1s 🎫 pic.twitter.com/Xa42HSJwXK — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) February 5, 2023

Bobby will be playing on Sunday, March 5, while ((( O ))) will be playing on Saturday, March 4.

Bobby last performed in the Philippines with his group iKON for "K-pop Masterz 2" in September 2022.

Meanwhile, ((( O ))) is a Filipino-American singer previously known as June Marieezy.

She is married to singer French Kiwi Juice (also known as FKJ), who will also be performing at Wanderland.

Billed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

In March 2020, the scheduled event was canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout. The two-day festival will still keep the unfinished theme of sports and athletics.

Prior to the 2020 postponement, Wanderland – a music festival held annually since 2013 – was dealt with numerous cancellations from performers due to fears over the coronavirus.