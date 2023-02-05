MANILA - Fans of “ASAP Natin To” were in for a special treat on Sunday as it celebrated not only the 28-year milestone of the show but also the birthday of one of its mainstays, Martin Nievera.

Nievera, who has been with “ASAP Natin ‘To” since it began in 1995, marked his special day with a series of performances, during which he was joined in by his fellow singers who are also party of the show.

“It feels great [that I am celebrating my birthday and ‘ASAP’s’ anniversary]. If there’s anything about my 40 years in the business or my 61 years here on planet Earth, the most special is the 28 years with all of you right here on this stage,” he said.

Nievera said he treasure “ASAP Natin To” because being on the variety show gives him purpose.

“I have a family to go to church with every Sunday. This is church everyone. We’ve doing this for the past 28 years with love, passion and responsibility.”

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).