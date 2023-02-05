MANILA – “To say it was challenging is an understatement.”

This was how Lovi Poe described her role in the movie “Latay (Battered Husband),” which will soon make its way to Philippine cinemas after its festival circuit abroad.

In an interview with Push during the movie's red-carpet event last month, Poe said she loves making films with themes that are hard to talk about, featuring characters that are rarely seen on screen.

“I have never portrayed the role of a violent wife to a battered husband. To say it was challenging is an understatement,” she said.

“I am fond of taking on offbeat roles and doing projects like this that raises awareness about domestic violence, particularly towards men, which isn’t documented as much.”

Poe won the best actress award at the 10th International Film Festival Manhattan for her performance in the said movie.

"Latay" also stars Allen Dizon, who portrays Poe’s husband.

Meanwhile, Poe is looking forward to doing more challenging projects this year.

“Ang ganda ng 2022 ko. It’s been great. A lot of major transitions and a lot of… na parang it’s getting out of my comfort zone and being in a new environment,” she said.

“So parang 2022 for me was a great learning experience. Parang I was having fun and I was learning at the same time. So 2023 is hopefully [when] I get to use everything that I’ve learned in 2022,” Poe added.

Poe also emphasized the importance of keeping a positive attitude throughout 2023.

“I think there’s so much to look forward to. Marami pang dapat abangan. And I think ngayong 2023 it’s important that we all keep a positive mind set. I’m very happy with everything that’s happening,” she said.

Currently, Poe is busy filming “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” which also stars Coco Martin and Charo Santos-Concio.