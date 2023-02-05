MANILA – Gary Valenciano showered his newborn grandson Luciano Mikael with affection on the first day that he met him.

Luciano Mikael is the second child of Paolo Valeciano and his wife Samanta Godinez.

Sharing on Instagram a photo of himself and his grandson, Valenciano wrote in the caption: “Well hello there! His name is really Luch which is short for Luciano. But I think I’ll call him Luc as in Luke. Your sister Leia awaits at home.”

“I can’t wait to carry you and tell you many stories about the greatest force in the universe…the love of God!!! I know this force will be strong in you,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the Lord for baby Luc, Valenciano promised to always be there for both his grandson and his older sister Leia.

“I love you Luc. I am your grandfather!”

Luciano Mikael was born on February 3 at 9 a.m. weighing in at 7.08 pounds.