MANILA -- Ador (Epy Quizon) killed Stella (Rans Rifol) in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Friday after his porn business was exposed.

In need of financial help, Stella called his former boss in an attempt to negotiate with the Fieros and control the damage from the incident.

Ador met with the maid but strangled her. Stella was able to escape to call Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) but she was still caught.

The Fieros killed Stella, adding to the list of liabilities after the death of Olivia (Dolly De Leon), Lydia (Ruby Ruiz), Noel (Karl Medina), and Risa (Liza Diño).

Next week, Lemuel (JC Santos) will be entering the crime scene to investigate the matter.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

