MANILA — The cast of “Mars Ravelos: Darna” took their last walk on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday to promote the final week of the ABS-CBN series.

Led by Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, and Joshua Garcia, the cast expressed their gratitude to those who have been watching the show since it first aired in August 2022.

When asked how working on the series changed their lives, Salvador said: “I feel like I met such quality people on this show. Talagang people that I could keep for life. That’s how it changed my life.”

Garcia, on the other hand, answered: “Ako sobra sobrang pasasalamat ko sa team ng 'Darna' kasi grabe yung pasensya nila sa pagbuo ng 'Darna'. Masaya ako na nakilala ko sila.”

As for de Leon, who played the titular character, she said the series definitely opened a lot of doors for her.

“[It gave me] blessings I didn’t expect. A lot of endorsements [came, and it] changed my life. Hindi namin naranasan ito noon pero nararanasan na namin ngayon. Dahil doon, I have the opportunity na to help and inspire a lot of people especially the young ones. Kaya don’t lose hope and keep dreaming,” she said.

De Leon said she will forever be grateful for this opportunity and she will never forget this experience.

“Gusto ko po pasalamatan our management sa tiwalang binigay nila sa akin at sa aming lahat. Hindi lang po ako ang natulungan niyo kundi ang maraming Pilipino at maraming tao especially ang mga employees dito sa ABS-CBN. Ravelos, thank you sa pagtitiwala niyo na ibigay sa akin ang bato. Hinding hindi ko po yun makakalimutan. Ite-treasure ko po iyon.”