Andrea Brillantes joins '#Pinakamakinang' concert

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes is set to join the "#Pinakamakinang" concert along with other stars on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The concert led by skin care businesswoman Glenda Dela Cruz will also be attended by Korina Sanchez, Raffy Tulfo, Seth Fedelin, Alden Richards, Jona, Morissette, Adie, Mayonaise, Kamikazee, Bamboo, Jillian Ward, and Zeinab Harake.

It will be hosted by Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and Sam YG and will also have performances by drag artists Naia, Lady Morgana, Shewarma, Prince, Turing, Maxie, Lady Gagita, and Popstar Bench.

Dela Cruz thanked Brillantes for her full support as an ambassador of her products.

"Grabe siyang magmagmahal. Grabe 'yung effort na binibigay niya and grabe siyang maka-appreciate. Nakasabay ko siya throughout the journey parang lagi siyang thankful," she told reporters in a press conference.

"Hindi naman ako nagsisi, ilang taon na kami ngayon, magpa-five years tapos pumirma pa ako ng another three years pa or five years uli so matagal pa kaming magsasama ni Andrea."

A former child star, Brillantes was able to fulfill her dream of having a dream house at the age of 17.

Back in 2019, she collaborated with a local makeup brand to launch her own line of cosmetics.

