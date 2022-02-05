Photo from Loisa Andalio's Instagram account

Five years ago, Loisa Andalio knew already that relationships are not just about butterflies in the tummy and sweet moments, and that belief made her romance with Ronnie Alonte work up to this day.

Andalio and Alonte openly shared the secrets in their long-term relationship during a virtual press conference for the series “The Goodbye Girl.”

According to the actress, reaching five years in a relationship is no easy task but both of them learned to compromise, value honesty, and show respect.

“Hindi siya kailangan lang kilig, kailangan lang sweet. Ang daming kailangan para mag-work yung relationship. Kailangan nagko-compromise kayo. Honesty sa isa't isa. Respeto. Walang tinatagong kasalanan. Basta gusto nyong dalawa magwo-work ang relasyon,” Andalio said.

Alonte added that being open to one another also makes the commitment work. He also said that Andalio does not hide anything from him which also helps their relationship to grow.

“Kailangan kasi naiintindihan niyo ang isa’t isa eh. Nagbibigayan talaga kayo. Iba pag nagkakaintindihan kayo. Kailangan sinasabi niyo yung nararamdaman niyo talaga. Huwag niyo na patatagalin. Pag may gusto kang sabihin sa kanya, kailangan sabihin mo na sa kanya,” the actor said.

“Ang kagandahan siguro kay Loisa siguro kaya kami nagtagal kasi una pa lang, talagang wala na kaming tinatago sa isa’t isa. Sinasabi na namin talaga. Ginagawa na niya na lahat lahat.”

The celebrity couple also admitted that they rarely fight and in the few instances of misunderstandings, they were quick to say sorry to each other.

“Walang pride-pride dito. So kung ako yung alam kong may kasalanan, ako yung nagso-sorry mismo kusa sa kanya and siya ganun din,” Alonte shared.

“Kasi minsan kahit maliit na bagay na ganun, yun din ang nagko-cause ng hiwalayan, di pagkakaintindihan. Kasi once na nag-sorry ka sa isang tao tapos hahawakan mo na siya ng ganyan, sobrang nakakalambot ng puso yun.”

Alonte also had assuring words for his girlfriend.

“Kuntento na ako sa kanya. Kaya parang ang hirap din na sabihin ko sa kanya or magpaalam ako sa kanya ng ganun kasi okay na ako…Once na nakuntento ka at kumportable ka, wala ka ng hahanapin pa,” he said.

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Maris Racal, Rico Blanco, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.

