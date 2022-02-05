Photo from Janella Salvador's Instagram account

Janella Salvador has clapped back at her critics, who claim that the actress wasted her career after becoming a mom.

In a vlog of Ogie Diaz, Salvador admitted that she receives “sayang” comments from the public after she got pregnant with her baby Jude.

According to her, she did not lose any of herself when she gave birth as she can still sing, act, and perform while being a mother.

“Doon ako nati-trigger. Kasi, hindi naman ako sayang, eh. I’m still me. I’m still who I am. I’m still Janella Salvador. I can still sing. I can still act. I can still work. Bakit sayang, ‘di ba?” she answered.

“Wala naman nabago sa’kin so walang sayang. 'Pag naging nanay ka na, hindi ka sayang. I can still do everything that I want to do. Na-delay lang nang konti, pero kaya ko pa rin gawin and gagawin ko pa rin.”

Salvador reiterated that being a young mom does not mean that her life is over.

“I’ve never felt more alive. Parang ngayon nagsisimula 'yung buhay ko, ngayon na kasama ko na si Jude. Katabi ko na si Jude,” the actress revealed.

She explained that there is no problem to becoming a mother as long as you are a good parent and ready to become one.

“Some people still look down on it pero ang sa akin, as long as you are a good parent, as long as you are a good mom, you're financially able to raise your child, emotionally ready ka, walang problema,” she said.

Salvador welcomed her first child with her partner and former co-star Markus Paterson in October 2020.

She resumed work in June after taking a 15-month hiatus.

She also advised teenagers to take their time and enjoy their youth before entering parenthood.

“Mas mahirap on their part kasi hindi pa sila tapos mag-enjoy sa buhay. Marami pa silang gustong ma-experience. Tapos nagkaanak na sila. Ang masasabi ko lang, it's not just the cute side na haharapin mo pag nagkaanak ka. Yung paghihirap minsan hindi nila naiisip. While you still have time, while you're still young, enjoy muna your youth,” Salvador explained.

Last November, ABS-CBN introduced Salvador as Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon.

This time, Valentina is also a lawyer and vlogger, who is cursed with venomous snakes in her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

Salvador's inclusion in the highly anticipated adaptation of ABS-CBN signals her comeback on television.

She was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.