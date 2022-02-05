Photo from Elisse Joson's Instagram account



She may not be rushing to get married, but actress Elisse Joson has an idea how her wedding with partner McCoy de Leon will turn out.

“I feel like iniisip ng iba, I want something bongga na malaking wedding. Actually, no. I just want a simple wedding. Ang dream ko lang talaga ay sa may dagat. Pero, at the same time, I want to be blessed in the church, as well,” Joson said during the virtual press conference of “The Goodbye Girl” Friday.

But the actress, who has a daughter, reiterated that she and De Leon were not in a hurry, as raising their baby Felize remained a priority.

“Hindi natin dapat minamadali ang bagay-bagay. Everybody has a different timeline and ngayon nga it just so happens na nauna si Felize,” she explained.

“I think we have so much things to deal with first, baptism ni Felize, inaayos palang ngayon because of the pandemic. Birthday pa niya.”

To assure their fans, Joson said the marriage will still happen.

“We're gonna get there. Alam naman namin na we're for each other already. We just have to take our time. It's gonna happen,” she stressed.

Right now, Joson and De Leon are busy taking care of their first child, who the actress said has given her a sense of fulfillment.

“Masarap talaga sa feeling because you wake up and you see your child who adores you, looks up to you. It feels great na wala siyang judgment sayo. She just loves you with who you are,” Joson said.

The actress also denied being picky with roles now that she has transitioned as a mother.

“I feel like mas nag widen pa nga ’yung pwede kong gawin in terms of characters and roles. Kasi before, I felt so limited. Ngayon, mas naging matapang ako in terms of that,” Joson revealed.

Joson will be playing the role of Julia in “The Goodbye Girl”, who catches her fiancé Ian (Josh Colet), having an intimate romance with another girl. Based on the trailer, Julia appeared to push through with their wedding despite the affair.

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Maris Racal, Rico Blanco, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.

RELATED VIDEO: