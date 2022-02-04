Twenty years after she became the first Black woman to receive the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in 'Monster’s Ball,' Halle Berry continues to work hard in an industry that oftentimes expects actresses of color to prove themselves over and over.

Halle Berry portrays Jocinda Fowler in the sci-fi epic ‘Moonfall.’ Photo credit: Reiner Bajo.

Last year, Berry completed another milestone: directing and starring in the movie 'Bruised' where she trained hard to play a mixed martial arts fighter. In her latest film 'Moonfall,' she plays an astronaut on a mission to save the world.

"('Moonfall' director) Roland (Emmerich) gave me a chance to play a role that was kind of a horse of a different color because this character was written for a man and he allowed me as a black woman to be the head of NASA. So that was really exciting for me," Berry shared.

"Anytime as a woman of color, I get to step outside that box they often put us in and portray something different, it’s always exciting. Several times throughout my career now, I've had roles that were written for men, and I've convinced the filmmakers, directors, studios, producers to allow me to step into those roles. Early in my career, I fought to get a black woman to be in Bedrock in a silly movie like 'The Flintstones' but it wasn't so silly because it was challenging them to integrate the world that was so beloved."

Halle Berry at the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau for Lionsgate ‘Moonfall’

The actress said that minorities taking on the burden of reminding people their responsibility to be inclusive can be taxing, but it is something she felt was important to do. True enough, even with her career-spanning efforts and other people’s support, change is slow to come in Hollywood.

Berry said she wants to be remembered as "someone who lived life authentically, who lived life on her own terms, that was relentless in her pursuit of making a way for women and women of color in an industry that has often not had a place for us. I've had a few of those fights in my life where I'm sort of standing up for what's right and for what I believe in. I usually I’m on the fair side of things and really fighting for people to have equality and be treated fairly."

To this day, Berry remains the only woman of color who has won the Best Actress trophy from the Academy Awards.