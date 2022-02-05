Diether Ocampo was driving an SUV that figured in a road crash in Makati City early Friday. FILE/ Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Veteran actor Diether Ocampo has been cleared to privately recuperate after he figured in a car accident on Thursday.

Ocampo broke his silence on Saturday with a statement released by his talent agency, Star Magic. In the statement, the actor assured the public that he is already feeling better despite nursing a bump in the head and some bruises.

“I am feeling better now and I have already been cleared to recuperate in private,” he said.

Ocampo also apologized for the inconvenience he caused “especially to the other party.” According to him, he crashed into a truck along Osmeña Highway in Makati City when he was driving after an exhausting meeting.

“On February 3, 2022, I had a long and exhausting meeting which last until almost midnight. As I was driving home, I figured in a vehicular accident involving my SUV and a truck,” the actor narrated.

“I am relieved that no one else got hurt and I apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused due to the unfortunate accident, especially to the other party,” he added.

Ocampo has remained thankful for surviving the accident.

“Thank you sincerely to everyone onsite, from the people who called for help, the first responders, and especially to the Philippine Red Cross personnel who rushed me to the hospital,” Ocampo said.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Makati Medical Center for taking very good care of me,” he added.