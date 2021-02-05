‘O, pak! Nahiya si Rochelle!’ BGYO’s warmup gets hilarious annotation from Vice Ganda

P-pop group’s debut MV ‘The Light’ breaches 1M views on YouTube

JL and Gelo of BGYO do splits as part of their warmup prior to their live performance on Friday — a sight that prompted hilarious comments from Vice Ganda. Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin

MANILA — “Totoo, BGYO ba ‘to o SexBomb ‘tong binubuo natin?”

This was Vice Ganda’s hilarious annotation as he filmed BGYO warming up on stage moments before their live performance on “It’s Showtime” on Friday.

In his stories on Instagram, the comedy superstar shared clips of Gelo, JL, Mikki, Akira, and Nate stretching as they prepared to perform their debut single “The Light.”

Vice Ganda apparently recorded the boys’ warmup after he noticed JL doing splits.

“Nagulat ako, nag-split ka!” he told JL, prompting him to demonstrate the skill again. “Pak! Iyan ang stretching niya — split!”

“Iyon pa ‘yung isa, o!” Vice Ganda went on, pertaining this time to the group leader, Gelo. “Hala ka! Nahiya na si Rochelle Pangilinan! Pak! Iba!”

Pangilinan is a former member of the iconic SexBomb Girls, known for their choreographies frequently including splits.

When Nate and Gelo showed they, too, can do splits, Vice Ganda quipped, “O, pak! Wala na! Disbanded na ang SexBomb!”

“Taray ng BGYO,” he added.

The boys’ splits did appear to help them with the demanding choreography of “The Light,” as they performed on “It’s Showtime” for the first time as an official group.

Coinciding with their guesting on the noontime program, BGYO’s music video for “The Light” reached a milestone on YouTube, as it breached the 1-million mark in views within just six days.

BGYO was officially launched by ABS-CBN at a grand event livestreamed on January 29, featuring individual showcases and a behind-the-scenes look at their two-year training under Star Hunt Academy.

The event, “BGYO: Be The Light,” will be aired to a wider audience on Sunday, February 7, at 4 p.m. on A2Z Channel, and 11 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live. It will also be accessible on iWant TFC.

