Loisa backs Maris, Sue: Women’s bodies no joking matter

(From left) Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal, and Loisa Andalio are all talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic. Instagram: @iamloisaandalio

MANILA — Loisa Andalio has expressed her support for her contemporaries Maris Racal and Sue Ramirez, who recently spoke up against the viral spread of a photo that was manipulated to make them appear naked.

Andalio was asked for her reaction to the incident, which has spurred their common talent agency Star Magic to pursue legal action, during a recent press conference for the iWant TFC series “Unloving U.”

Andalio co-stars with her real-life boyfriend Ronnie Alonte in the series, which is scheduled to premiere on February 8, about step-siblings who fight their growing romantic feelings for each other.

Referring to the doctored photo of Racal and Ramirez, Andalio said: “Iba rin kasi trip talaga ng mga tao ngayon, e. Nasa sa ‘yo lang talaga kung papatulan mo, kung kapatol-patol ba.

“Okay ‘yung pinagsabihan nila, kasi hindi naman talaga tamang gawing biro ‘yung katawan ng babae. Hindi siya tamang gawing biro... Ikaw din ang makaka-control sa sarili mo kung magpapaapekto ka ba o hindi.”

Aside from Racal and Ramirez, actress Barbie Imperial also became the target of malicious photo editing. She was similarly made to look nude when she was actually wearing a bikini in the original image.

In both cases, the photos were taken from the actresses’ public Instagram pages.

Andalio, 21, has had her share of posting revealing snaps, whether to chronicle her beach getaways or to share her fitness progress.

For Andalio, women should not be made uncomfortable, or worse, fearful, about sharing on social media photos of their bodies.

“Sa akin, walang masama sa pag-po-pose ng sexy kung wala ka naman ding masamang intensyon. Kung ganoon ka ka-confident o ka-proud sa katawan mo, okay lang naman ‘yung ganoon,” she said.

“Nasa sa ibang tao na talaga kung paano nila iti-take, kung babastusin nila o maa-appreciate nila. Kung maa-appreciate nila, thank you. Kung may mambabastos, God bless na lang. Ipasa-Diyos mo na lang ‘yung mga taong ganoon.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC