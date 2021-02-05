Jane de Leon admits she cried when director Jerrold Tarog left 'Darna'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jane de Leon admitted that she cried after director Jerrold Tarog begged off from ABS-CBN's highly anticipated "Darna" project.

"Sobrang love na love ko 'yan si Direk Jerrold. I cried talaga. And I really do understand kasi 'di ba dapat ngayon na ang showing ng movie ng Darna if ever, ngayong 2021. Pero kasi ngayon mayroon ng nakalaan na proyekto (for him) after Darna at ito na 'yung oras na 'yon for him to that movie. Kailangan ko siyang suportahan, pero iba-iba si Direk Jerrold," de Leon, who was tapped to play the Pinoy superheroine character created by Mars Ravelo, said in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday.

"He is like my brother. I can share everything sa kanya mapa-personal na buhay 'yan o trabaho. And sobrang thankful ako kay Lord na nakilala ko si Direk Jerrold, napakabait na direktor," she added.

Just last month, Tarog said he will no longer be involved in the upcoming ABS-CBN series due to scheduling conflicts.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in the TV series due to scheduling conflicts," Tarog said.

"But some doors remain open regarding my future involvement in the Ravelo universe. We will see. For now, I wish ABS-CBN and Jane de Leon all the best. Let's continue to support them," he added.

Meanwhile, de Leon professed her love for Tarog, whom she described as good and kind director.

"Direk Jerrold, mahal na mahal talaga kita and 'yung suporta na ibinibigay niya sa akin 'yung tiwala. Kasi lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'Direk, bakit ba ako ang pinili mo?' Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'yon, 'Ano ba ang mayroon sa akin?' And 'yun lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin na basta pagkatiwalaan mo ako, pagkatiwalaan mo ang desisyon ng management," she said.

De Leon also reacted on rumors that newest Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez might portray Valentina, the serpent-haired nemesis of Darna.

"Ako, I'm really happy if ever namakakatrabaho ko siya. Kasi sobrang open naman ako kung sino ang puwedeng Valentina and it's a big opportunity for her, lalo na kapag nandito siya sa ABS-CBN sobrang maalagaan siya at lalong mahahasa talaga ang acting niya," de Leon said.



In the meantime, de Leon is thrilled to work with Coco Martin on the long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

De Leon joined the hit series last month as Natalia Mante, a member of the Black Ops unit.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

