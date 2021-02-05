Elha Nympha rises as new R&B princess with latest single 'Do It'

MANILA -- Elha Nympha continues her transformation as a child singer to become one of the best singers of her generation.

The "The Voice Kids" season 2 champion, best known for her soaring high pitched voice in many song covers, is now an attractive 16-year old teener and a rising R&B princess tackling original material.

Nympha released Friday her new single “Do It” under MCA Music, which best reflects her growing maturity as an artist.

The Tiny Corpuz-composition explores young love, a stage where Nympha recently experienced, heartbreak and recovery included.

“Do It” is a sound unlike anything she’s recorded in the past.

"Super happy ako na I have a very supportive recording label. I was able explore the music that I enjoy and how I wanted my sound to be. Lastly, I am very happy that I get to express my real sound,” Nympha told ABS-CBN News.

“This is exactly the kind of music that I want to keep making—something that is young and current, but very much me.”

From singing covers, Nympha has embraced new and original compositions. “Yung music ko dati kasi binibigay lang sa akin. Pagtanda ko na realize ko that I want more, something new. I want to be able to express myself,” she said.

As she sheds her image as a child belter, Nympha is now overwhelmed that she’s being tagged as a new R&B princess. “It is such an honor, actually mahirap ang R&B, 'di lang siya pakulot-kulot, dapat talaga may feels,” she said.

In reality, Nympha’s new sensitivity as an artist probably comes from her recent heartbreak which was fodder for media before the Christmas holidays.

“Natutunan ko po na dapat kilatisin mo muna at saka kilalanin po ‘yung tao talaga," Nympha told "Magandang Buhay" in a previous interview where she also stressed the need to listen to elderly advice.



“Maging open po kayo sa kung ano ang sinasabi po nung family mo.

Wala na po akong sasabihin na iba pero hindi po ako 'yung reason kung bakit po kami naghiwalay. At saka po parang dumaan lang po siya as good experience po sa akin,” she added.

Nympha is flattered that her rendition of “Do It” is being compared with the likes of SZA, Jhené Aiko, and H.E.R. but she prefers to be recognized for her own sense of style .

“There’s more to my sound. I’m looking forward to creating something that is original and unique,” she said.

Nympha’s “Do It” is now out on all digital platforms.

