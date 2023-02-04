Screengrabs from Min Bernardo's Instagram account

MANILA – It appears that the new house of Kathryn Bernardo is nearing its completion.

Bernardo’s mother, Min, shared a drone video footage showing her standing in the middle of the house still under construction.

Netizens noticed the scale of the multi-level window-paneled home with a huge swimming pool in the backyard.

The Kapamilya actress commented on her mom’s post, saying “Congrats, mama!”.

Min, on the other hand, replied: “Malapit na anak.”

Last January, Bernardo turned to social media to share photos taken from the construction of her dream house.

She posted photos of her and her family inside the house that has a great view. "Final push!" Bernardo simply captioned her post.

Bernardo broke ground for her dream home back in March 2020. At the time, she said its planning took three years.

Taking part in the groundbreaking then was actor Daniel Padilla, Bernardo’s reel and real-life partner.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC