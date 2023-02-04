Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya star Janine Gutierrez took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos while filming the hit series “Dirty Linen”.

As a treat to their avid fans, Gutierrez dropped some snaps of her and the cast members of the drama series while in the famous “Fiero” mansion.

Included in the post were photos of Joel Torre, Janice de Belen, and John Arcilla.

“Happy 2 weeks mga Ka-Dirty. Thank you so much for spending your time with us!! Enjoy your weekend and see you on Monday,” Gutierrez said in the caption.

“Dirty Linen” has been in Twitter trending lists almost every night as fans anticipate how the story unfolds and the superb acting the Kapamilya stars are giving.

Last Tuesday, the revenge drama occupied the top trending topic as Alexa (Gutierrez), undercover as the house maid Mila, successfully sabotaged the glitzy awarding ceremony recognizing the Fieros as “family of the year.”

As the matriarch Cielo (Tessie Tomas) approached the stage to give her speech, a pornographic video produced by and showing his son-in-law Ador (Epy Quizon) was shown on screen.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

