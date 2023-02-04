Arron Villaflor pens moving message to ABS-CBN family

Photo from Arron Villaflor's Facebook page

MANILA – Actor Arron Villaflor turned sentimental as he wrote a heartwarming message for his ABS-CBN family.

In his Facebook page, Villaflor recalled how he started his showbiz career by joining the now-defunct talent search Star Circle Quest at the age of 14.

Having been in the industry for quite a while now, Villaflor expressed gratitude to have a job that is rewarding despite the challenges.

“Marami sainyo hindi alam kung paano ako naging parte ng ABS-CBN family. I started my showbiz career when I was 14 yrs old and joined for a talent search – Star Circle Quest,” he said.

“As I underwent changes in my own life, I am truly thankful to have a job that provides regular challenges & incredibly rewarding work.”

The actor also said he cherishes the chance entrusted and the respect accorded to him by the network through the years.

Villaflor also encouraged the Kapamilyas to stay strong, believing that the company will return to what it used to be before the non-renewal of franchise and COVID-19 pandemic.

“To all of my bosses, maraming salamat! Saatin mga employees, crew, staff ng ABS-CBN, manatiling maging malakas tayo sa laban na ito. Darating din ang panahon na magkakasama-sama tayong muli,” he said.

Villaflor joined Star Circle National Quest in 2004, finishing first runner-up behind the winner Erich Gonzales. He became a contract artist of Star Magic, appearing mostly in ABS-CBN programs.

In 2018, he transferred to Cornerstone Entertainment. However, when work became scarce during the pandemic, Villaflor opted to move to Viva and signed a management contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Some of his notable projects in ABS-CBN were "The Greatest Love," "Asintado," and "All of Me."



