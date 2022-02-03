Cardo (Coco Martin) figures in a brawl with Samuel (Michael Flores) and Lucas (Joseph Marco) in the February 3 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Cardo (Coco Martin) pulled no punches on Thursday, literally and figuratively, as “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” broke its own live viewership record online with an episode that saw the hero cop in an all-out fistfight.

In the February 3 episode titled “Rambol,” Cardo was forced to defend himself against Samuel (Michael Flores), who threw the first punch after weeks of pent-up anger over Task Force Agila becoming increasingly involved in Armando’s (John Estrada) operations.

What started as one-on-one brawl became a bloody clash between Cardo’s and Samuel’s men. Only Armando could halt rampage, firing several warning shots upon arriving.

The action-packed episode proved popular Thursday night, as the series’ Kapamilya Online Live viewership steadily grew to its all-time highest of 173,000 on YouTube, as tallied by producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Ang Probinsyano” has had numerous record-breaking streaks on the free livestreaming service since mid-2020, when ABS-CBN migrated its programs to digital platforms after being denied a fresh broadcast franchise on TV and radio.

Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtutok, mga Ka-Probinsyano! All-time high concurrent viewers na naman ang ating episode ngayong gabi sa Kapamilya Online Live sa Youtube! Kung nadala kayo sa bakbakan nina Cardo, mas hindi niyo dapat palampasin ang episode bukas! #FPJsAngProbinsyano pic.twitter.com/WkuD8X8Lkt — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) February 3, 2022

Notably, iconic teleserye would spike in concurrent live viewers during pivotal weeks, such as Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death and Mara’s (Julia Montes) introduction.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.