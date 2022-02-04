Photo from Elisse Joson's Instagram account



Actress Elisse Joson can relate somewhat to her character in the upcoming series “The Goodbye Girl,” who keeps on forgiving her cheating partner.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Joson admitted that she experienced being blinded by love such that she forgave him despite knowing that he was cheating on her.

“I think lahat naman tayo may mapagdadaanang ganon at some point. To a certain extent siguro, personally, meron din akong pinagdaanang ganun. Hindi ko na alam kung may confirmation or what,” she said.

The actress declined to discuss the specifics of her personal experience but noted that a lot of people who have been in a relationship most likely went through the same situation.

“Pero kahit gano'n, you go out of it. You go out of the fact nung time na bulag talaga sa pag-ibig. Honestly, I went through that. Ayoko na mag-share or magkwento masyado,” Joson added.

Joson will be playing the role of Julia in the series who catches her fiance Ian (Josh Colet), having an intimate romance with another girl. Based on the trailer, Julia appeared to push through their wedding despite the affair.

Asked about their take on people being blinded by love, Colet provided two reasons: rushing to be in a relationship or cannot be easily contented in a commitment.

“Ang logical lang na explanation na naiisip ko kasi, we love through our hearts kasi minsan 'di na nagagamit 'yung mata natin,” Joson added.

The actress also shared that she sometimes used her personal experiences to portray a role effectively but it is not effective all the time.

Colet echoed the same sentiments and revealed that he keeps on studying the character to evoke proper emotions regardless if he can relate to the role on a personal level.

“Sometimes nagagamit. Sometimes hindi. Pag 'di nagagamit, nahuhugot lang sa script. Pagka nakilala mo 'yung character mo, nahuhugot mo rin dun 'yung emosyon na kailangan mo ipakita,” the actor said.

Joson hopes viewers will realize that there is always a better love if they find themselves with someone who does not value their worth in the relationship.

“Madaling sabihin na umalis ka na lang pag 'di ka pinapahalagahan pero mahirap gawin. I know that there's always a better love kung hindi ka naman pinapahalagahan kung saan ka ngayon,” she said.

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Angelica Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Maris Racal, Rico Blanco, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, and Turs Daza.

