It’s been a year since Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna were caught in a whirlwind romance that would lead them to becoming husband and wife only months later.

Ramsay, 45, and Adarna, 33, became a couple on February 4, 2021, after just weeks of dating. They got married the same year, on November 11.

On Friday, the two marked their first year of being officially together through Instagram snaps of their latest elaborate couple pose.

In the photos, Adarna is seen lying on Ramsay’s outstretched arms, displaying both their level of fitness and balance.

The pictures, simply captioned “Quality time,” were taken during what appears to be a beach getaway in Pangasinan.

Ramsay also shared a separate selfie where Adarna is kissing him, captioned: “Happy first year my love as of your boyfriend. Looking forward to our first year as your husband. I love you.”