WATCH: Alex Gonzaga learns volleyball from Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez, Rachel Daquis

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga’s most recent vlog where she learned how to play volleyball is now the top trending video on YouTube.

Five days since it was first published, the video has already been viewed more than 3 million times and it still continues to rake in more views.

In the 15-minute clip, Gonzaga tapped volleyball players Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao and Rachel Anne Daquis to teach her the basics of the sport.

The three first taught Gonzaga how to dig, serve and spike before they engaged each other in a play.

At the end of the vlog, Valdez, Gumabao and Daquis asked what Gonzaga learned from their coaching session.

“Pagpapawis,” said Gonzaga, making everyone laugh.

This is Gonzaga’s first vlog this year that’s not about her and Mikee Morada, whom she recently wed.

Watch the TV host and actress’ funny vlog below.

