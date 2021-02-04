Regine Velasquez gives advice to a student confused about his sexuality

MANILA – Regine Velasquez had some interesting words to say to a college student who seems confused about his sexuality.

During the January 28 episode of the “Walang Kwentang Podcast,” hosts Antoinette Jadaone and Juan Miguel Severo related to Velasquez the story of an architecture student who considers himself a straight guy.

The student disclosed that he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for over three years now. However, he got confused when his guy friend kissed him.

The letter sender said he is certain that he loves his girlfriend but he also could not explain how he felt after that memorable kiss.

Sharing what she thinks about the situation, Velasquez noted the rise of gender fluidity.

“Nowadays kasi may gender fluidity na. I always hear kids talk about it. Hindi na kagaya nung araw na binibigyan ka ng tag na kapag dito ka, dito ka lang. Very segregated. Ngayon parang it’s fluid. It seems like kids nowadays are more open to other possibilities and other kinds of relationship,” she said.

To make the conversation a little bit lighter, Velasquez said: “Ang tanong ko lang kay Mando, may CD ba kita? May CD ka ba ni Roselle Nava? May CD ka ba ni Barbra Streisand? And very important pa, anong CD ko ang meron ka? Kung 'R2K,' confirmed.”

“'Wag nang kwestiyunin. Kasi ang mga lalaki 'di ko fans, karamihan nga mga alam mo na,” she added.

Turning serious, Velasquez said the letter sender should really think about how he feels, saying it seems like he is just afraid to hurt his girlfriend.

“Kung mahal mo, you wouldn’t really [get confused]. For me it’s considered cheating already kasi may affection, 'di ba? Siguro tell the truth na lang. Tell the girl. Don’t waste her time. Don’t waste your time also. Magpakatotoo ka, girl,” she said.

Velasquez was a guest on the podcast to promote her upcoming virtual Valentine concert titled “Freedom.”

The digital show will run for about two hours, with some 20 numbers, according to Velasquez.

While VIP tickets to “Freedom” are now sold out, general admission tickets remain available on KTX.ph at P1,200 each.

