'My heart is broken again': Morissette mourns death of pet dog

MANILA - Singer Morissette Amon is mourning the death of her almost 15 year-old pet dog.

The actress shared the sad news on Wednesday as she posted snaps and clips of her golden retriever Adam.

"Run free over the rainbow bridge, my Adam," Amon wrote in the caption.

Amon was only 11 when she got Adam, whom she calls her "first and original love" in Cebu.

She said she was separated with Adam when she and her mom decided to relocate in Metro Manila.

"He was one of our first golden retriever, our late Charm's first litter of puppies, and he stood out so much from his siblings that I fought so hard that he wouldn't get sold.. So for my 11th birthday, my parents decided to make me choose which I'd want as my gift, between this puppy and my first ever phone... I chose the puppy (and eventually got the phone too later on). When my mom and I flew and relocated in Manila in 2010, our 3 retrievers (Adam, Charm, and our late lab Sugar) had to be separated 'cuz my dad couldn't take care of all of them on his own. Adam was the most that jumped from one home to another and eventually landed at my grandparents' house 'til he passed away just yesterday," Amon wrote.

"I can't deny that my heart is broken again. I'm so sorry we left.. but at the same time, I'm also glad you've kept Mama Coring and Angel company especially in this past year after Papa Anter passed away too. You were such a good boy and loved all of us unconditionally, and never forgot any of us especially when we came to visit," she added.

Via video chat, Amon got to say sorry to Adam for not being there for the last time.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be there one last time, but I'm also so happy I got to see you virtually and that you got to hear me and recognized my voice when Mama put you on video call. I love you so much, my baby! Pls say hi to Nicole, Sugar, Charm, for us and sing together again at the top of your voices to that timeless ice cream jingle.. and pls look for Luna too and play with her. Nothing can ever fill the hole a pet has left in our hearts, thank you for the joy you put into our lives," Amon wrote.

Another pet dog of the singer -- Luna -- died in July last year.

