Kris ranks Trillanes, Bong Go in ‘Jojowain o Totropahin’ challenge

Kris Aquino’s son, Bimby, reacts to her statement about former senator Antonio Trillanes, whose name was included in her take on the viral ‘Jojowain o Totropahin’ challenge. Facebook: Kris Aquino

MANILA — Kris Aquino did not mince words as she took on the “Jojowain o Totropahin” challenge in her latest vlog, mentioning even her father’s murder as political figures came up on the list.

Among the personalities whose photos were shown were former senator Antonio Trillanes, and Senator Bong Go.

Of Trillanes, she said: “Totropahin, kasi ayoko nang dumalaw sa kulungan. That was my life as a child.”

Trillanes, who was detained for over seven years for the 2003 Oakwood mutiny, is a fierce critic of the Duterte administration.

Aquino is the youngest of five children of slain former senator Ninoy Aquino, who had been imprisoned during the Marcos dictatorship. He was behind bars from 1972 until 1980, when the Aquino patriarch went on self-exile in the US with his family.

In 1983, he was assassinated upon his return to the Philippines.

“At this point ba in my life, I want to repeat that experience? No more. Pinagdaanan ko na ‘yun. One assassination in the family is enough. Honesty lang, ‘diba,” Aquino said.

“We have to be practical lang naman, kasi nga I have two kids,” she added, referring to her sons Bimby, who was with her in the vlog, and Joshua.

When Go’s name was brought up, Aquino readily answered, “Jojowain,” saying he has clear skin.

“Makinis siya. I know this is mababaw, pero ayoko talaga ng ma-pimples,” she said.

Turning serious, Aquino shared that Go “has always been nice to us” — prior to her brother, Noynoy Aquino, becoming president, during his term, and now that Duterte is in power.

“Ang dating niya, hindi siya mayabang, so gusto ko siya. Mawi-weirduhan lahat ng tao, ‘Gusto mo siya, really?’ Yeah, I like him,” she explained.

“Until now, he’s still nice. Walang nagbago sa kaniya. Okay ‘tong lalaking ‘to kasi wala naman siyang pakinabang sa akin, and yet he still stays nice.”

Aquino then mentioned the political clash between Trillanes and Go — the latter, an elected senator, is a loyalist of President Duterte.

“Para huwag magalit sa akin, I take it back. Para fair, patas. Trillanes? Sige, jojowain na rin. I’ll just be fair. Maganda rin kasi kutis, e,” she quipped.

“See, kayang jowain all colors of the rainbow! Basta, ang importante, makinis.”

Aquino was similarly candid in her answers pertaining to other personalities mentioned in the challenge. She, for example, described Willie Revillame as a “babaero” or a womanizer, and Gabby Concepcion as “more beautiful” than her.

Watch the entire episode below: