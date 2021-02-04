'Concert na naman na wala ka': Regine Velasquez remembers dad on his death anniversary

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer-actress Regine Velasquez-Alcasid remembered her father, Gerardo "Mang Gerry" Velasquez, on his seventh death anniversary.

"7 years today. Missing you very much. I miss seeing your face in the crowd whenever I have a concert. And for some weird reason I would always see you kahit di ko alam sa'n kayo nakaupo. Concert na naman na wala ka. I miss you papa," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Velasquez is gearing up for her first major digital concert "Freedom" on Valentine's Day via KTX.ph.

"Malay mo umabot d'yan streaming world wide baka kasama hanggang heaven. I love you papa," she added.

Mr. Velasquez died of cardiac arrest on February 3, 2014.

Velasquez credited her career to her father who served as her mentor.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if he didn’t train me, if he didn’t believe in me. He’s my number one fan. Kahit sa defeat, he seems to know how to lift me up. He was a great father, he was very cool, very encouraging,” she had said.

