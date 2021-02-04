Beauty Gonzalez shares birthday wish for daughter Olivia

MANILA -- Actress Beauty Gonzalez on Wednesday shared her sweet birthday message to her daughter Olivia, who turned 5.

In her Instagram account, Gonzalez posted a photo of her daughter on the beach.

"May the Universe conspire to give you even half the happiness you have given us and to all those around you, continue to sparkle and light up this world. You are a special one my love, magical," Gonzalez wrote, addressing her daughter.



"The kindness in your heart can only be matched by your beauty, always walk this beautiful life with your head in the clouds, your feet on the ground, and with your father and I by your side. We shall give you wings, you shall go far and wide, but always know with us, you have roots," she added.

Olivia is Gonzalez's daughter with husband, art curator Norman Crisologo.

In an interview last April, Gonzalez said, “My dream for her is for her to build something, to create something, and to be happy. To affect people, to make a difference.”

Although the actress would prefer for her daughter to stay away from showbiz, Gonzalez and Crisologo have already allowed Olivia to appear in a commercial advertisement.

