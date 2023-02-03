MANILA -- Host-actress Kris Aquino has turned to social media to share that she has found renewed confidence after meeting her doctor.

On Instagram, Aquino revealed that she waited for more than three months to have a face-to-face consultation with her doctor who is "considered among the best."

"I know I made the right choice because after months of uncertainty, he gave someone like me, suffering from multiple autoimmune conditions the most important element needed: the renewed confidence to HOPE that although it will be a long process, I do have a strong chance of getting better," Aquino wrote as she uploaded a video showing her medical checkup.

Aquino also showed clips of the surprise visit of her "lifelong, loyal" friend, fashion designer Michael Leyva.

"'Yung lumipad ka for just 4 nights, timing your trip so you’ll be here on the day I had my 1st checkup… Thank you for the GENUINE LOVE & EXTREME EFFORT. Super appreciated ko that you never fail to mention that I was one of the people who helped open the door for you -- pero dapat malaman ng lahat you won’t be who you are NOW kung hindi ka creative, super sipag, always pleasant, still humble, kusang matulungin, concerned sa welfare ng employees mo and mapagmahal sa pamily," she wrote.

Aquino has been giving the public update about her condition through her social media posts. She has been battling with several autoimmune diseases.

RELATED VIDEO: