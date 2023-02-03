MANILA – Jenine Desiderio is a hands-on lola to baby Jude as she took responsibility for cutting the hair of her daughter Janella Salvador's son with Markus Paterson.

Desiderio did the honor of being the first one to cut Jude’s hair and teasing Paterson as her next customer.

“Jude’s 1st haircut with Lala. Sorry naman kung di pantay! Ang likot kse. @markus You’re next! Hahaha! He saw my make up table then he exclaimed “Wow! Toys!” Desiderio said in the caption.

During the finale media conference of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Salvador said she maintains a civil relationship with her former boyfriend.

She said that she and Paterson have a joint parenting arrangement with Jude.

“Okay naman, we are co-parenting ng maayos. Okay naman, wala namang problema,” she said.

It was in September 2022 when Paterson confirmed that he and Salvador had separated nearly a year prior. Before that, Salvador mentioned being a single mother, without directly addressing her status with Paterson.

On being a single mom, Salvador said: “It is the best experience of my life so far. Happy ako, I can’t believe I have a two-year-old now. It’s nice to see him growing into the person that he’s turning out to be.”

Salvador was also asked if she’s open to falling in love again if someone comes along.

“I guess, yeah open naman ako,” she said without elaborating further.

Paterson and Salvador welcomed their first child in October 2020.

