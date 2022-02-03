Task Force Agila infiltrates a remote warehouse where their allies are held captive, in the February 1 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

More than six years on, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has no shortage of surprises for followers of Cardo’s (Coco Martin) crusade for justice — including the way it’s presented.

From its distinctive zoom-in in character moments, to bird’s-eye view of action set pieces, the iconic teleserye, despite its long run, has managed to keep visually fresh to engage viewers.

This week, in fact, “Ang Probinsyano” impressed to the point of going viral, with an epic drone shot giving a sprawling perspective of Cardo’s latest mission.

Seen in the February 1 episode, the drone shot was a fly-through of a remote warehouse set to be infiltrated by Task Force Agila. The 20-second shot established the positions of the horde of goons surrounding the warehouse, and showed Cardo and stealthily climbing the area.

“Ang Probinsyano did THAT,” tweeted viewer @mhargzmontemang, sharing the drone shot.

Within hours, the clip drew over 100,000 views, nearly 5,000 likes, and some 1,000 retweets and quote tweets.

Comments ranged from pleasant surprise, comparisons to Hollywood titles notably “The Walking Dead,” to praise for the evolving production value of the six-year-old series. Others were reminded of wedding videos, where drones are frequently used to establish a venue.

The mission seen in the drone shot involved Task Force Agila trying to rescue women held captive by Don Ignacio’s (Tommy Abuel) henchmen. Cardo had volunteered to head the operation, as a gesture of gratitude to Armando (John Estrada) for giving him and his group refuge.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Cinemo, with 2-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.