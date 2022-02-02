Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria, right) confronts Sandy (Angeli Bayani) about her part in keeping her husband’s affair a secret, in the February 2 episode of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

“Trinaydor niyo akong lahat!”

These were the devastated words of Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) to her colleague and confidant Sandy (Angeli Bayani), after finding out she has been aware of her husband’s infidelity all along, in the primetime episode of “The Broken Marriage Vow” on Wednesday.

In the Febraury 2 TV broadcast of the ABS-CBN series, Jill confronted Sandy about her part in keeping secret David’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair, including by warning him that Jill was trailing him by car at one point.

Jill had discovered Sandy’s connivance with David through their text messages in the latter’s secret phone, which he has been using to contact his mistress Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

“Huwag mo akong tatawaging ‘sis,’ ha. Trinaydor niyo akong lahat! Kailan mo pa alam ang tungkol sa babae ni David?” Jill asked.

(The full episode can be watched for free on iWantTFC and on Viu.)

Sandy, who is also a doctor, explained that David had sought a test for sexually transmitted disease 3 months earlier. The medical consultation led to David’s confession that he has another sexual partner, aside from Jill. David tested negative, she said.

Sandy claimed patient-doctor confidentiality as her reason for keeping the affair a secret. Jill, however, brought up their own close friendship, aside from Sandy’s long-standing ties with David, and the fact that she has been confiding her suspicions to her.

Dismissing the gravity of the affair, Sandy told Jill: “Hindi ko naman kasi inisip na big deal ’yun. I mean, 3 months pa lang sila. Ano naman ang laban ng 3 months sa 14-year marriage niyo? Wala ’yun, midlife crisis lang ’yun. Kilala ko si David — ikaw lang ang mahal nu’n.”

“Kung mahal niya ako,” Jill answered, “hindi niya ako sasaktan nang ganito.”

The scene, which ended with Jill warning Sandy not to tell David she now knew the truth, was a showcase of talent and depth from 2 acclaimed actresses.

Both screen veterans, Sta. Maria is an International Emmy-nominated actress, with several local acting wins; Bayani is a best actress winner of the prestigious Gawad Urian.

Sta. Maria, in fact, credited Bayani as her collaborator in preparing for her role as Jill. On set, the two had a number of sessions where Bayani shared the Meisner technique of acting, developed by American theater practitioner Sanford Meisner. Bayani is a designated Meisner Teacher in Manila.

“Nagkaroon kami ng ilang sessions,” Bayani said in a recent media conference for the series ahead of its February 24 premiere.

Explaining the acting technique, Bayani said: “Meron kasi tayong expectations of ourselves, kung paano tayo mag-bi-behave in certain situations. Ang Meisner helps you na ilabas ‘yung talagang nararamdaman mo, na what if okay lang ilabas, what if walang mag-ji-judge sa ‘yo.

“Gagamitin mo lahat ‘yun — iyong totoong nararamdaman mo — tapos ipapatong mo lahat doon ‘yung lines, ‘yung situation ng scene, para maglaban siya talaga. So na-ha-heighten ‘yung circumstances.”

Sta. Maria, according to Bayani, used the technique to have restraint in scenes where her raw emotions would otherwise be more pronounced or explosive.

“Totoo ‘yung sinabi ni Jodi na gigil na gigil talaga siya, pero dahil nga ito ‘yung situation, ito ‘yung scene, ito ‘yung lines, iyong pagpipigil niya talaga, sobrang sakit for her. Sa tingin ko, malaki ang naitutulong ng Meisner, kasi na-ha-heighten siya,” she said.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney Tv, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.