LOOK: Rihanna posts baby bump photo for the first time

For the first time, pop singer Rihanna on Thursday shared photos of her baby bump to the public, days after her pregnancy was reported.

In an Instagram post, Rihanna shared the milestone while wearing an oversized shirt revealing her baby bump.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she said.

Photographer Miles Diggs earlier posted on his Instagram account an image of the artist with rapper A$AP Rocky confirming her pregnancy.

The pictures show Rihanna, 33, dressed in jeans and a hot-pink winter coat that is partway open and reveals her bare stomach. People magazine said the photos were taken over the weekend in Harlem.

The Barbados-born "Diamonds" singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, has won nine Grammy awards and also developed the Fenty makeup and fashion lines.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they began dating. The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was "the love of my life" and that he "absolutely" wanted to be a father.

—with reports from Reuters