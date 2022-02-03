MANILA -- It's no secret that Jodi Sta. Maria and her son Thirdy love traveling together.

While they could not travel abroad yet because of the pandemic and due to Sta. Maria’s work engagements, the two opted for a quick vacation in one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist destinations for now.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, the mother and son went to Boracay to enjoy its pristine white sand beach.

“My little boy yesterday, my friend today, my son forever. I love you always, anak,” Sta. Maria captioned one of her posts.

In another post, Sta. Maria accompanied Thirdy to sample some street food.

“Ihaw-ihaw for the win. Gusto daw n'ya ng isaw. Ano ang favorite inihaw ninyo? Happy Sunday,” she said.

Their other photos show them in silhouette against Boracay’s picturesque sunset.

Sta. Maria has been busy working on the much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

In the series, Sta. Maria plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman.

Based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” the Philippine remake is directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.