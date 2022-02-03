

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla made sure their date would be extra special when they turned dog sitters for a moment during their recent date.

Bernardo took to Instagram to share some snaps of her date with Padilla while strolling with several fur babies.

In a post of Luxuripets, a retail pet store, the couple took care of the dogs of doctor to celebrities Aivee Teo before they did a pampering session.

“Looks like the @zgiantpoodles Kenya and fur-baby Sydney of @drzteo and @draivee have new dog sitters and they’re none other than @bernardokath and @supremo_dp,” the caption stated.

Bernardo and Padilla, collectively known as KathNiel, spent the day with giant poodle Kenya and Sydney. The couple are also known as fur parents.

Last January, Bernardo shared photos of her and Padilla with their friends Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam having a "brunch" date.

"Why double-date when you can triple-date?! Also, my vote for the 'Cutest Brunch Date' award goes to the girl in pink sweater," Bernardo wrote, referring to their pet dog Snowy.

Padilla, 26, and Bernardo, 25, will celebrate their 10th anniversary in May.

The two are also set to make their teleserye comeback via ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” this year.

