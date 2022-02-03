MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia admitted that he was surprised by the overwhelming reaction of netizens to his first-ever viral TikTok video.

"Actually nung sobrang fresh pa nung pag-upload ko nung video, sobrang gulat na gulat ako. Tapos tuwang-tuwa ako sa mga tao kapag pinapagawa nila sa mga boyfriend nila. Tawang-tawa ako kapag pinagtitripan nila 'yung video ko," Garcia said in Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

Garcia said it just feels good that he was able to make people happy even with a simple TikTok video.

"Parang feeling ko kahit ang bigat ng panahon natin sa moment na 'yon, sa linggo na 'yon, sa week na 'yon, ay napapasaya ko sila. Sarap lang sa pakiramdam. Ako sobrang gulat na gulat ako na ganoon (karami) 'yung views," the actor added.

In the interview, Garcia clarified that he was not the first to "trend" the video, stressing that he just saw it from others.

"Gusto ko lang gawin 'yung trend na 'yon kasi nakita ko ang daming gumagawa. Actually hindi ako ang gumawa ng trend na 'yon, nakita ko lang sa iba, ginawa ko lang. ... Na-claim na lang din na parang mukhang ako 'yung gumawa, pero hindi talaga ako. Nagulat ako na ginagawa siya ng mga taga-ibang bansa, ng mga K-pop idols. Nagulat ako nang ginawa nila 'yon, parang 'yon pa lang feeling ko sarap sa pakiramdam, kasi siyempre nakikita nila ang video ko umaabot sa ibang lugar, 'di ba?" he said.

It was just last December when Garcia joined TikTok with a video of his take on the “Ginseng Strip 2002” trend.

As of writing, the clip has already gained over 109.4 million views and some 8.8 million likes.

Last month, Garcia trended again on Twitter after releasing his third TikTok video entry -- a 10-second clip of him dancing with the caption “Call me.”

Some netizens have since crowned him as the new “TikTok King” in the Philippines.

Garcia is currently seen in the ABS-CBN primetime teleserye “Viral Scandal” with Charlie Dizon. He is also set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of "Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.