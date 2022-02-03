Photo from Pangina Heals' Instagram account

This may contain spoilers of "Drag Race UK vs The World".



Thai drag queen Pangina Heals cried foul over racist comments she received on social media over her decision in "Drag Race UK vs The World."

In the premiere episode, Pangina Heals won the talent show challenge with "Drag Race Canada" season 1 contestant Jimbo.

They went head to head in a lip-sync battle and chose the queen that they will send home if they win.

Pangina Heals won and chose Jimbo's batchmate Lemon over "Drag Race Holland" season 1 runner-up Janey Jacké basing her decision on the critiques.

After the episode, Pangina Heals received racist comments and death threats for her decision.

"Okay, now it's racist remarks and death threats … Please be kind to other humans. You may not agree with my decision and I can respect that BUT violence or threats are not okay," the drag queen said.

The Thai-based drag queen pointed out that they are in a competition. "I have nothing but respect and love for every one of the girls but it is a competition and I had to make a decision," she said.

"Drag Race UK vs The World" is a spin-off of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race" gathering past contestants from previous seasons of the show's various franchises.

