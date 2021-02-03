Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' coming to PH in March

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Good news to DC fans! Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” will be shown in the Philippines.

In an announcement Wednesday, HBO Go said the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original feature film will premiere in the country on March 18, the same date that it will be released in the United States.

Based on its official synopsis, Zack Snyder’s "Justice League" follows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligning forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

They are doing this to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain.

The task, however, proves more difficult than Wayne imagined as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Snyder’s version will be divided into four hour-long episodes of the ensemble superhero movie.

Related video: