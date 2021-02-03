'We're gonna get there': Sofia Andres talks about settling down with Daniel Miranda

MANILA - Sofia Andres is in no rush to get married to boyfriend Daniel Miranda even if they already have a 1-year-old daughter.

In a conversation with Erich Gonzales for the latter’s vlog, Andres said she and Miranda have been talking about tying the knot but they want to take their time since both of them are still young.

“Napag-usapan namin iyan but we are both young so we don’t want to rush things,” she said.

“Ito 'yung laging sinasabi ng mga tao na ‘Why don’t you want to rush things eh may anak na kayo? What are you talking about?’ Sabi ko, well it’s a plan but I think for now, it’s better for us to plan things para hindi kami nawawala sa path na gusto namin.”

Andres believes that they are not obliged to get married just because they already have a daughter.

“Magpapakasal kami kasi gusto namin pareho at mahal namin ang isa’t isa. We don’t want to leave each other. We don’t want to ruin the relationship,” she said.

The actress said this is something she and her parents have also talked about and she has their whole support.

“My parents gusto nila may anak ako and kasal ako. Sabi ko sa kanila we’re gonna get there. Hindi naman pwedeng ako 'yung magtatanong di ba? Parang sabi nila kung saan daw ako masaya, they will be happy,” she said.

Nonetheless, Andres said she is fervently praying that she and Miranda end up together.

“I hope so. I am really praying to God kasi may anak kami eh. Iba rin kasi 'yung complete family,” she said.

