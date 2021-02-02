‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars’ to continue as ABS-CBN series

Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson will return as Dominic and Luke in the sequel. Clever Minds

MANILA — “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” the 2020 coming-of-age romance film, will continue the love story of Dominic and Luke as an ABS-CBN limited series.

The sequel to the Metro Manila Film Festival entry was announced Tuesday by Dreamscape Entertainment, which will co-produce with Clever Minds.

Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson will reprise their roles as high school students whose friendship blooms into romance, while Dolly Dulu is on board once again to direct.

Details of “The Boy Foretold by the Stars: The Series,” such as its episode count and airing venues, were not yet announced.

The original movie, which was billed as the first Philippines boys’ love full-length film, reaped three awards from the 2020 MMFF: 2nd Best Picture, Gender Sensitivity Award, and Best Original Theme Song.

After MMFF’s conclusion, “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” has remained available for streaming on the ABS-CBN platforms KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV.

