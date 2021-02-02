‘Papalakpakan ko siya’: No issue for Vice Ganda as Ion Perez gets paired in sexy film

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have been a couple for two years. They celebrated their anniversary in October. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Puwede siyang lumipad.”

These were Vice Ganda’s simple words regarding his partner of two years, Ion Perez, who will be paired romantically for the first time onscreen in his upcoming lead-role debut.

Perez has been cast opposite showbiz newcomer Sunshine Guimary, known for her “no-bra” series of “challenges” on YouTube, in the sexy comedy film “Kaka.”

Guimary has said, in jest, that she is “scared” of performing intimate scenes with Perez, citing the latter’s relationship with Vice Ganda.

“Takot ako sa love scene with Ion. Sensitibo ang magaganap. Lagot talaga ako kay Meme,” Guimary earlier said. “Meme, pahiram lang si Ion. Hindi ko siya sasaktan, trabaho lang.”

“All out ako, wala akong restrictions sa movie,” Guimary said of the extent she is willing to go “daring” in the movie. “Mas dinaga ako kay Ion. Kay Meme, promise, medyo may wall. Fairy godmother ko siya na hihiram ako ng leading man. Isang gabi lang.”

Vice Ganda was asked for his reaction to Perez’s part in “Kaka” over the weekend, during a virtual conference for “It’s Showtime,” the noontime program where the couple’s love story unfolded.

“Siyempre, alam ko ‘yon kasi ako ang manager ni Jackie atsaka ni Ion. Ako ang pumirma sa kontrata,” he said, laughing.

Vice Ganda was referring to Jackie Gonzaga, the “It’s Showtime” dancer who rose to popularity because of their “ViceJack” tandem and who has since become a mainstay of the program.

Perez, like Gonzaga, similarly portrayed Vice Ganda’s love interest on the show, during his time as an escort of candidates in the Miss Q&A segment — only their onscreen interactions eventually translated into a real-life romance.

Referring to his boyfriend’s career milestone, Vice Ganda said: “Nai-excite ako at sobra akong proud. Ang taray, may nakuhang ganoong role si Ion. Siya ‘yung pinili.”

“Nasa showbiz tayo. Trabaho ‘yun. Kikita siya doon. Para may pambili siya ng bagong rubber shoes!” he quipped.

Vice Ganda pointed out that he is acquainted with Guimary, recalling she has in fact made a guest appearance in his digital talk show “Gabing Gabi Na Vice.”

The comedian narrated that Perez was initially hesitant about the film’s concept when he first read the script. “May laplapan?” was his surprised reaction at the time, according to Vice Ganda.

“Ako, go lang ako! Deads ako sa ganoon,” Vice Ganda said.

“Super support ako, ‘no. Siyempre success niya ‘yun. Atsaka Ion is a different person. Iba kay Ion, iba kay Vice. Hindi pag-aari ni Vice si Ion. Si Vice din, hindi pag-aari ni Ion. Puwede siya lumipad. Lipad ka lang diyan, papalakpakan kita, go!”

Referring to finalists in “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” the iconic singing competition which airs as a segment on “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda added: “Kung ‘yung mga taga-TNT nga, hindi ko naman kamag-anak, hindi ko naman jowa, pinapalakpakan ko, sinusuportahan ko, ‘yung jowa ko pa kaya?”

Related video: