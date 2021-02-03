Nicole Asensio drops music video of her new single 'Love Me or Don't'

MANILA – Singer Nicole Laurel Asensio has recently released her latest single “Love Me or Don’t,” which talks about relationships and friendships.

The track was written within 15 minutes with lines like “you can like me, or don’t, simply say ‘hi’ to me or don’t, and I really don’t mind when your stares grow cold.”

According to a press release, Asensio and Miru, her classmate from Elements music camp, have agreed to set the song in the context of a relationship after she sang to him the entirety of its lyrics and melody.

“Love Me or Don’t” is about someone who had been hurt many times, smiled through it to put up a front and reached her breaking point where she no longer lives for her lover’s approval.

The other musicians who collaborated with them in recording the track include Michael Alba (drums), Karel Honasan (bass), Ira Cruz (guitar), Nikko Rivera (keys), horn players Lester Sorilla (trumpet), Isla Antinero (trombone) and Michael Guevarra (saxophone) who also did the horn arrangement.

Iwi Laurel, Asensio’s mom and biggest inspiration in life and music, also helped in the vocals.

The mixing and mastering were done by Jess Fermino and Angee Rozul and completed in Abbey Road London.

Asensio also dropped the music video of “Love Me or Don’t” which was directed by Gorio Vicuna.

Set in a vintage 50s-esque utopia, the music video is both polished and eerie at the same time.

Watch the video below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related video: