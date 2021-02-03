Dingdong Avanzado, Jayda share birthday message for Jessa Zaragoza

MANILA -- Singer Jessa Zaragoza on Sunday celebrated her birthday with her family.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Zaragoza's husband Dingdong Avanzado and their only child Jayda shared their birthday greetings for her.

Posting a clip of him and Zaragoza enjoying snow tubing, Avanzado expressed his love for his wife.

"I just realized that half of your entire life in this world you have spent with me. I hope that our journey in life together is as exciting for you as it is for me. God couldn’t have chosen a better partner for me. Here’s to many more wonderful years and memories with you. Happy birthday my love," Avanzado wrote.

Avanzado married Zaragoza on March 18, 2001 at Christ the King Church in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, Jayda uploaded a throwback photo of her and her mom, whom she described as her best friend.

"Happy birthday to probably one of, if not the best friends iIll ever have in life; my momma! Every year that you (and I) get older, and after all we’ve been through, I continue to feel even more grateful for you and I’m glad that as times passes, our bond becomes even stronger," Jayda wrote.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the "Bakit Pa" hitmaker thanked all those who remembered to greet her on her special day.

Related video: