Artists start ‘difficult’ recording of 2021 PH quincentennial theme song ‘Bagani’

MANILA -- Veteran musician-producer Jungee Marcelo faced the overwhelming challenge of creating a star-studded new recording of “Bagani,” the theme song of the upcoming National Quincentennial Celebration of the Philippines marking the 500th year of the events leading to the “discovery” of the country in 1521.

The rousing song depicts Filipino courage, heroism and excellence through the millennia. A music video of the song with the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra and Cebu-based artists was produced late last year in the run-up to the quincentennial celebration.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Kinakabahan ako kasi siempre quincentennial ito, once in a lifetime,” Marcelo, arranger and producer of the project, told ABS-CBN News. “I better give it my best, not just me, it should be an excellent synthesis and collaboration.”

Among the singers who have started to record their parts in the latest

collaboration are Noel Cabangon, Bayang Barrios, Juris, Dulce and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Marcelo said “Bagani” composer Roel Rostata will also have a special participation in the project.

The stellar line-up will also include singers and artists from Cebu and other regions. Marcelo and his team at Philpop are also combing a list of millennial singers from Luzon and Metro Manila.

Cabangon told ABS-CBN News it was his honor to be part of the milestone. He and other singers recorded their tracks from their home-based set-up.

“Music is always important in our recognition of the significance of our history. We should be able to convey that message through songs, kahit na pandemic kailangan tuluy-tuloy ang selebrasyon,” he said.

“If not for the pandemic, it would have been easy -- having one recording assembly like ‘We Are the World.’ But now it’s triple hard blending the recordings. It’s like a puzzle,” said Marcelo of the difficult set-up of the “Bagani” recording.

“The tricky part is how to make their voices and vocal inflections fit. Pero ang gagaling lahat, the vocal tracks are wonderful! I thank the artists who generously shared their time, effort and talent for this endeavor.”

Marcelo also guided the singers to give the right ethos and perspective to their singing parts.

“Kailangan celebratory and on the beat and kanta, hindi puwedeng baliin ang melody,” he said.

Aside from National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Philpop, the National Historical Commission and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts are also on board to give the right direction to the project. Snippets of regional dialects are also being considered to be part of the recording.

The nationwide quincentennial celebrations will mark the 500th anniversary of the victory at Mactan in April 1521, the first circumnavigation of the world, and the arrival of Christianity in the country.

Related video: