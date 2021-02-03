Anne, Erwan partner with UNICEF to raise funds as daughter Dahlia turns 1

MANILA – Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff have partnered with UNICEF to raise funds for disadvantaged children just as their daughter Dahlia turns one next month.

In her Instagram page, Curtis said she cannot believe how time has gone by so fast that their daughter is almost one-year-old.

To celebrate her birthday, Curtis said: “We're raising funds to help UNICEF give vulnerable babies and disadvantaged children the childhood they deserve.”

“There’s nothing we want more than for ALL children to be given the best start at life,” she added.

The “It’s Showtime” host then urged their family, friends, fans and followers to join them in this meaningful fundraiser for Dahlia’s birthday and contribute to this cause.

“Would mean the world to us. Whatever amount is raised we will match and donate to UNICEF Philippines,” she said.

For those who want to donate, Curtis told her followers to just visit https://gogetfunding.com/dahlia-turns-1/.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia last March 2 in Melbourne, Australia. She is her first baby with Heussaff.

In a previous interview, Curtis said she intends to resume her film and TV career once her daughter turns 1, at the earliest.

