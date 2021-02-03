‘Alam mong may nagbago’: Tearful Baninay reveals breakup with fellow YouTuber Bont

Baninay Bautista and Bont Bryan Oropel were together for nearly two years before their breakup in January. YouTube: Baninay Bautista / Instagram: @baninaybautista

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Baninay Bautista has broken up with her boyfriend, fellow YouTube vlogger Bont Bryan Oropel, she revealed in her latest vlog on Tuesday.

Bautista and Oropel broke up in January, she said, after nearly two years as a couple that saw them share milestones and challenges through their shared vlogs.

“Wala na kami ni Bont,” a tearful Bautista said in a portion of her vlog recorded on January 14. “Halos mag-two years na kami. Mahaba na rin ‘yung pinagsamahan namin. Siya ‘yung lalaki na pangarap ko. Wala akong reklamo sa ugali niya. Sobrang bait niya sa akin. Sobrang mahal na mahal niya ako.”

“Love na love ko siya pero dadating din pala kayo sa point na hindi kayo magkakaintindihan, na hindi mo alam kung anong nangyaring mali pero alam mong may mali… Alam mong may nagbago. Hindi ko alam kung ano’ng point sa relationship namin, pero alam ko na may problema na kami.”

Bautista did not go into detail as to the reason behind their breakup.

In the second part of her vlog, recorded on February 1, Bautista shared that she and Oropel are trying to stay friends, or at least civil, for the sake of their business involving a restaurant.

“Minsan nagkakamustahan kami tungkol sa business... Ang hirap kasi ‘yung dati kong partner sa buhay, ‘yung boyfriend ko, ‘yung partner in crime ko, business partner ko na lang,” she said.

They initially reconsidered their decision to separate, Bautista said, but ultimately agreed that it was time to focus on themselves individually.

“Akala ko nga babalik na kami sa dati pero may something na hindi mapi-fix kapag hindi [mo] rin na-fix sa sarili mo. Kumbaga aayusin ko muna sarili ko, aayusin mo muna sarili mo, saka tayo mag-usap, parang gano’n,” she explained.

“Time apart lang talaga ‘yung kailangan namin... Let me grow. I’ll let you grow.”

