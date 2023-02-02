Xyriel Manabat and Epy Quizon in the February 1 episode of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

Perhaps known to most as the sharp-tongued Madam Anna in "100 Days to Heaven" or the titular twins in "Agua Bendita," Xyriel Manabat is poised to make a mark with another memorable character, if the raves for her portrayal in "Dirty Linen" are anything to go by.

The former child actress, whose last drama role was in 2017 as the young Lily Cruz in "Wildflower," is among the main cast of the just-premiered "Dirty Linen."

The revenge drama is seen as Manabat's comeback vehicle that also introduces her as a teen star, six years since her last teleserye portrayal.

In the ABS-CBN series, Manabat is in stellar company, with cast members including the likes of Tessie Tomas, John Arcilla, Dolly de Leon, Joel Torre, as well as Janine Gutierrez and new-generation leading lady Francine Diaz.

A multi-awarded actress as a child, Manabat, going by her scenes so far and feedback to her performance, can certainly keep up with the more seasoned actors.

The most recent example, just aired on February 1, sees Manabat as Tonet shunning her father Ador (Epy Quizon), after his illicit porn business was exposed.

In tears and hysterics, Tonet, however, appears more concerned with the public perception of her family — and her dwindling followers on social media — following the scandal.

The tearful scene, which also included Angel Aquino as Tonet's mother Feliz and her brother Clint (Raven Rigor), drew praise on social media. Several comments lauded Manabat, in particular, with some saying they were not surprised by her talent, given her track record as a child actress.

Aside from the episode's official hashtag #DLDamageControl, which ranked No. 1 in Twitter's Philippine trends Wednesday night, Manabat and her fellow cast members figured in the list.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

