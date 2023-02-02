ANIMA Studios and A+E Networks Asia bring South Korea’s hit web variety show ‘Nego King’ to the Philippines as the ultimate ‘budol’ show. Handout

MANILA – Filipinos are known for haggling over prices for many of the things they buy to get the most out of their money.

This paved the way for ANIMA Studios and A+E Networks to bring the hit South Korean reality show “Nego King” to the Philippines.

Hosted by Sam YG, “Nego King Philippines” is touted asa a one-of-a-kind show for Filipinos who love bargains.

The series, dubbed as the “ultimate budol show,” is set to premiere on February 8, 8 p.m. on ANIMA Studios' YouTube Channel and LazLive on the Lazada app.

Sam jokingly said he was surprised to be tapped for the show, thinking it was because of his Indian descent.

“Kinkuha ba nila ako dahil Bumbay ako... I thought it was a joke. And then eventually I found out, I watched the few episodes, and it was a very interesting show. Talagang nilalapitan nila 'yung mga tao, 'alam mo ba itong product na ito? itong service na ito?'” he said during the media launch on Thursday.

Thus he warmly embraced his role as “Nego King,” saying he is kind of good at it.

“Being Bumbay is in my blood. And I can actually nego because that is part of my blood. Kahit sa simpleng bagay, I really make sure na I really get the best deal,” he said.

“Lahat naman tayo gano'n, especially after the pandemic. When we want to buy something, we want to get the most out of our money.”

In the variety show, Sam will be approaching people in the streets and asking them about how they feel about certain products and what would make them purchase it.

The host will try to negotiate the best possible deals with CEOs and business owners, getting huge discounts or freebies that viewers can avail themselves.

“Talagang lalapitan ko 'yung mga tao - man on the street, mga normal citizens. Ako ang hahabol sa kanila... Grabe sa kulit 'yung Korean (host), kaya sabi ko dapat 'di tayo mapahiya,” Sam admitted.

He also assured that all their episodes are raw, which includes a surprise announcement of the product they will be featuring in every show.

“I don't even know the product or service that I am going to be talking about or dealing with for the episode. Ire-reveal siya sa akin naka-camera on na. Ganoon siya ka raw. Ganoon siya ka-candid,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Bianca Balbuena, head of ANIMA, said they are bringing to Filipinos a show that is fresh and unscripted.

“On top of our objective to wildly entertain our viewers each and every episode, we also want to reward them royally with unprecedented deals courtesy of our episode partners,” Balbuena said.

Managing sirector of A+E Networks Asia Saugato Banerjee, on the other hand, hopes that Filipino viewers will enjoy the show and the great deals the “Nego King” has in store for them.

“Nego King” is a digital show made by A+E Korea that has millions of fans and is popular with brands as an ideal advertising vehicle.

The original South Korean “Nego King” premiered two years ago on YouTube, and has aired 60 episodes across four seasons. It continues to attract millions of global viewers.

